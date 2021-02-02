JEFFERSON CITY - A federal court sentenced a Sedalia man to 20 years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking on Tuesday.
Jeffrey Wayne Taylor, 55, was originally convicted of two counts of distributing crack cocaine and one count of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute on July 6, 2020.
According to a press release, Taylor distributed a total of 32.8 grams of cocaine to an informant, who was working with law enforcement, between March 2 and June 8 of 2018.
This is not Taylor's first drug trafficking offense, according to the U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Garrison's office.
He has three previous cases against him. Taylor began selling cocaine to the informant following his third conviction, even though he new he faced a 15-year prison sentence.
The Jeffrey Taylor's criminal history dates back to 1990 for inciting a fight. The following year he was convicted for driving while intoxicated and again in 1996. In 1993, he was convicted for distributing a controlled substance. This is only a snapshot of his criminal history.
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough sentenced Taylor to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Sedalia, Mo., Police Department.
For a look at the full press release and Taylor's previous charges, click here.