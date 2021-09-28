JEFFERSON CITY - A Sedalia man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to attempting to hire an undercover law enforcement officer to murder the victim in a pending statutory sodomy case.
Jon Mark Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of the use of interstate facilities, meaning the use of a cell phone and crossing state lines, in an attempt of a murder for hire.
Wilson, 57, admitted to paying $2,000 to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives undercover agent to to murder the victim of a separate state case, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri's office.
In the separate case, Pettis County authorities charged Wilson with two counts of felony first degree statutory sodomy. The case is still pending.
According to the release, Wilson met the undercover agent in Kansas City, Kansas. He paid the $2,000 and made arrangements to pay another $5,000 once the undercover agent showed proof of the murder with a photo. Wilson also bought shotgun shells for the agent.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Wilson on his way back to Missouri and arrested him.
Wilson is subject to face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.