JEFFERSON CITY - A Sedalia man was sentenced in federal court last week for attempting to hire an undercover law enforcement agent to murder a victim in a pending statutory sodomy case.
Jon Mark Wilson, 58, was sentenced on April 5 to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
On Sept. 28, Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of the use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder for hire.
Wilson admitted that he paid $2,000 to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to murder his alleged victim in a separate state case, according to a news release.
Wilson has been charged in Pettis County, with two counts of felony first-degree statutory sodomy in a case that is still pending.
He solicited another person in January 2019 to arrange the murder for him so that he could avoid prosecution in the Pettis County case.
That person contacted law enforcement authorities and helped arrange a meeting with Wilson and the undercover agent, the news release said.
According to court documents, Wilson told the undercover agent he wished he could have the victim’s mother killed as well, but he did not have the money.
He said he hoped the victim’s mother would be so distraught over her child’s death that she would kill herself.
On Jan. 22, 2019, Wilson drove from Sedalia to Kansas City, Kansas, to meet with the undercover agent.
He paid the undercover agent $2,000, made arrangements to pay another $5,000 after the murder, and gave him a photo of the intended victim.
He also went into a Cabela’s store and purchased 25 shotgun shells for the undercover agent to use in the murder.
When Wilson left the area, he was stopped and arrested by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.