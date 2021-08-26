KANSAS CITY − A Sedalia man has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion.
Duane Dixon was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Dixon to pay $639,733 to the IRS.
On Feb. 2, Dixon pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He admitted on failing to file tax returns from 1996 through 2010, according to a news release.
The IRS sent Dixon numerous notices of enforcement collection actions between August 2003 and July 2015. Dixon filed bankruptcy when the IRS was attempting to collect taxes, but those cases were later dismissed by the bankruptcy court.
Rather than pay his outstanding tax liability, Dixon continued to spend money on items like personal vehicles and motorcycles.