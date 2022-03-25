SEDALIA − A Sedalia man was arrested Friday morning following an investigation into a March 2 shooting.
Arthur Gordon Phillips Jr., 29, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say Phillips also had active no-bond warrants for possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful use of a weapon in Cole County.
Sedalia Police said on March 2, officers responded to a residence on South Harrison Avenue for a report of gun shots heard. Bullet casings were found in an alley behind the home, and bullet holes were located in a neighbor's vehicle and privacy fence, according to a news release.
On Friday, police served a search warrant at the residence after they determined Phillips was involved. Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.
The residence was also determined to be in violation of a city ordinance - prohibition against maintaining a nuisance property. The owner must resolve the violation within 60 days, police said.
Phillips was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
The March 2 shots fired incident is still under investigation.