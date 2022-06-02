SEDALIA - Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson issued a disaster declaration Thursday morning after Tuesday's torrential rainfall and subsequent flash flooding.
The declaration allows the mayor to invoke emergency powers to address the effects of the flooding. These powers help to mitigate damage done to public infrastructure, property of citizens, and helps to restore essential operations and services.
Sedalia Memorial Airport received 5.36 inches of rain on May 31, according to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather. Radar estimated rainfall totals suggest some parts of Pettis County received over 6 inches of rain.
Mayor Dawson asked Sedalia residents to report damages from the storm through the city's website in order to request federal assistance. This damage can be reported online here.
Residents can describe the incident, including date and time, as well as upload photos of the damage. This data can help the mayor then request Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) aid for impacted communities.