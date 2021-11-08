SEDALIA - An 11-year-old girl from Sedalia Middle School was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department.
Authorities responded to a traffic accident at North Engineer and East Saline St. around 3:11 p.m. According to the Sedalia Police Department, responders attempted life saving measures, but the victim died from her injuries.
In a statement from Sedalia School District 200, they announced counselors will be available to the middle school on Tuesday.
Principal Brett Hieronymus will address the tragedy to students and staff members at the start of the school day on Tuesday.
The Sedalia Police Department said it is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and is pending notification of the family.
