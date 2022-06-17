JOHNSON COUNTY - A crash Thursday has left a Sedalia motorcyclist dead and another driver with moderate injuries.
According to a crash report, Ira Baldwin, 48, was traveling on US 50 westbound when his motorcycle struck the rear end of Ered Jackson's, 48, Nissan. Baldwin was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, the Nissan had moderate damage and the motorcycle had extensive damage.
Baldwin was transported from the scene by Johnson County coroner. Jackson was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by a private vehicle.
This is Troop A's 26th crash and 27th fatality for 2022.