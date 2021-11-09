SEDALIA - An 11-year-old girl from Sedalia Middle School was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department.
Authorities responded to a traffic accident at North Engineer and East Saline Street around 3:11 p.m. First responders attempted life saving measures, but the victim died from her injuries. No other information has been released by police yet.
A Sedalia resident who lives in the neighborhood where the incident occurred said the area sees speeding and dangerous driving often.
"It's actually around the corner, about a block from the house," Jay Faulk said. "That's our daughter's bus stop. She was waiting to get off of the bus just a little bit down the road when all this was taking place."
Faulk said the incident was recorded on his home video camera system.
"I was heartbroken," Faulk said. "I mean, me being a parent, I couldn't fathom what the parents of that 11-year-old are going through."
The Sedalia Police Department said it is not releasing the name of the victim at this time, pending notification of the family.
Faulk said his home video camera system has footage of over 30 vehicles speeding in the area near where the driver killed the 11-year-old.
"We've been living at the house for over two years. And it's been going on since then," Faulk said. "I first initially put the cameras up, you know just for home security. But then I banned our children from going in the front yard period because of how fast these people are driving."
Faulk posted the videos of people speeding in the area to his Facebook page. In the comments, many members of the community have voiced concern for dangerous driving in the area.
"I'm to a point where I'm ready to set bricks out in the middle the road as speed bumps," Faulk said. "I mean, I don't know what else to do. But I know that I have three children that live in my home, there are two children that live across the street, there are at least six to seven children at at any given time."
Faulk's sister-in-law Amber Jean Harden said she's reached out to law enforcement in the area with concern over speeding in the area.
"I don't know exactly how to put it in words," Harden said. "I am very stressed and angry."
"My main concern is how fast these people are coming through there," Faulk said. "When I found out about that 11-year-old girl getting hit, it hit home for me. I've been sitting here trying to tell you guys that something is gonna happen. We've got to do something different."
"The children are our future, they're our babies," Harden said. "I am so broken from what happened."
KOMU 8 reached out to the Sedalia Police Department and the Pettis County Sheriff's office trying to look for more information behind speeding in the area. The Sedalia Police Department referred KOMU back to the press release and did not comment further on the speeding allegations.
KOMU 8 also reached out to Sedalia School District 200 for more details on how they will respond to the student’s death. They responded in an email with the same statement they gave district families and staff members.