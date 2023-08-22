SEDALIA − The City of Sedalia has passed an ordinance that prohibits telephone harassment of public safety agencies.
The “Telephone Harassment of a Public Safety Agency” ordinance comes in response to an "alarming trend that has seen vital emergency resources diverted by non-urgent calls," according to a press release from the city.
It includes specific definitions of what the city considers harassment and non-emergency calls, and sets a threshold for what the city considers "repeatedly."
Those who violate the ordinance will be subject to penalties. A first offense will result in a fine, while a second offense within a year of the first could lead to jail time, the release said.
“This is not about restricting the public’s right to access emergency services but rather ensuring that these lines remain open for genuine emergencies," Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson said. "By targeting the abuse of the system, we are preserving the integrity of our emergency services and ensuring they’re available for those in real need."
The city says the ordinance also provides for proper evidence handling and allows public safety agencies to issue warning letters when appropriate.