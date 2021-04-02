SEDALIA — The Sedalia Police Department arrested John Brian-Cruell Hodges after responding to a report that a woman was being held against her will.
A third party source contacted the department about the report on March 31 around 10:05 p.m. Officers appeared at the scene at the 1000 block of South Osage Avenue.
At the time of his arrest, Hodges had multiple active warrants, including a parole violation warrant from the state of Michigan and a Pettis County warrant for sodomy, second degree domestic assault and victim tampering. Additionally, Hodges is being held for the following charges:
- Kidnapping
- Burglary
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Armed criminal action
- Domestic assault
- Tampering from a victim
- Fugitive from justice
- Resisting arrest