SEDALIA — The Sedalia Police Department arrested John Brian-Cruell Hodges after responding to a report that a woman was being held against her will.

A third party source contacted the department about the report on March 31 around 10:05 p.m. Officers appeared at the scene at the 1000 block of South Osage Avenue. 

At the time of his arrest, Hodges had multiple active warrants, including a parole violation warrant from the state of Michigan and a Pettis County warrant for sodomy, second degree domestic assault and victim tampering. Additionally, Hodges is being held for the following charges:

  • Kidnapping
  • Burglary
  • Unlawful use of a weapon
  • Armed criminal action
  • Domestic assault
  • Tampering from a victim
  • Fugitive from justice
  • Resisting arrest
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter

KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Reporter. I'm a current junior at the University of Missouri, studying Convergence Journalism - Emerging Media. Reach me at awf3cq@umsystem.edu, or on Twitter @afull_ton.

Recommended for you