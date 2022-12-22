SEDALIA - Two people are in custody following an investigation into the theft of packages in Sedalia.
Jessica Collins and Dustin Galloway were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was served at their residence on South Harrison.
Sedalia police say they received a report on Nov. 18 of someone stealing packages from a front porch. Police found the suspects stole packages from other residents as well.
During Wednesday's search warrant, investigators said they found several packages with their original labels and still in their original boxes. Drug paraphernalia and gun magazines and ammunition were also found.
Collins was arrested for probation violation, possessing a weapon as a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Galloway was arrested for failure to appear for a warrant. Charges were not available in online records as of Thursday afternoon.
Police said they also found a dog that had previously been banned from city limits for being "vicious." The dog was turned over to Animal Services.
Investigators said they seized property that is believed to have been stolen but not reported. Contact detective Kirra Pappert at 660-827-7823 ext. 1250 if you believe your property was recovered.