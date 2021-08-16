SEDALIA — The Sedalia Police Department announced Monday that it would be combining resources from drug investigations with community policing strategies to "tackle community-related problems."
According to the department's Facebook page, the new Crime Resolution Unit (CRU) will look at the "big picture" aspects of crime in the Sedalia community.
The post says the new unit will allow, "both our department and the public a chance to make this endeavor a success by working together hand in hand."
The CRU will be supervised by Sergeant Kevin Klein and includes four full-time detectives. The detectives will work with community members to tackle specific problems as they arise.
To contact the CRU with non-emergency tips, community members can email the unit at CRU@sedaliapolice.com or call (660) 827-7826, extension 1251. The department does not require that people leave their name or address when providing a tip.