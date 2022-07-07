SEDALIA - Just before noon Thursday, the Sedalia Police Department was dispatched to an unattended vehicle parked near Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person.
Officers located and identified the man as 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt of Sedalia.
Gravitt was reported missing to SPD for a possible need for medical care.
Officers looked into many different leads for Gravitt for three days prior to the discovery of his body.
Detectives will continue to investigate the death to ensure there was no foul play. An autopsy has been requested by SPD Detectives.