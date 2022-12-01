SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department said it took a report of a missing woman on Wednesday.
Officials said 69-year-old Melody O'Donnell was reported missing from her residence in the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
Police said O'Donnell was seen leaving her residence between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
O'Donnell is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and a silver alert was issued for her to use for her safety, officials said.
The department also said it did not have a photo to share of O'Donnell.
The investigation into her whereabouts is ongoing and any information should be reported to the Sedalia Police Department by 660-827-7823 extension 1255 or Pettis County Joint Communications at 660-826-8100.