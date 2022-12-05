SEDALIA — A Sedalia police officer was injured in a dog attack Monday after responding to a report of an active shooter.
According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11 a.m. in response to a report of an active shooter at 1204 S. Washington Avenue.
Investigators determined that there was no active shooter at the scene and that someone had "shot the residence," the release said.
Police say after they instructed the people inside to leave the residence, two large breed dogs followed the subjects out of the house and charged an officer in the street.
Both dogs reportedly bit the officer several times before one was shot by the officer.
The other dog was secured back within the residence where it was later taken by by Animal Services to be quarantined, the release said.
The officer was treated for his injuries, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.