SEDALIA − Sedalia Police has released more information on Monday's fatal pedestrian crash.
Eleven-year-old Ella Kindle was walking along North Engineer Avenue and Saline Street around 3:10 p.m. According to Sedalia Police, Kindle tried to cross North Engineer Avenue from east to west.
A Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 34-year-old Leandre Chandler, was traveling southbound on North Engineer Avenue. Chandler hit her brakes and attempted to avoid Kindle, but collided with her at the intersection.
Life saving measures were taken at the scene, but Kindle subsequently died from her injuries.
Chandler was not injured in the crash.
Police say Chandler is fully cooperating with the investigation, and several other witnesses have been identified.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is assisting with the investigation.
Sedalia Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact its traffic unit at 660-827-7823.