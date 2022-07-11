SEDALIA - A 23-month-old toddler was shot in the foot in a Sedalia park Friday after what investigators call a "disturbance that escalated into shots being fired," stemming from a "possible" drug deal.
An investigation by the Sedalia Police Department Investigation Unit found that a "possible" drug deal was set to take place at the park prior to the Friday shooting.
According to a press release by the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 8:08 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Housel Park in Sedalia.
The person who alerted the police of the incident stated that they had witnessed two vehicles leaving the area after the gunshots were fired. Police confirmed that a shooting had taken place after speaking to witnesses.
When a later call was received by the Pettis County Joint Communications, they learned that a toddler had been shot. Ambulance and officers dispatched to the scene found the caller with their 23-month-old sibling, along with an adult male.
According to the release, one bullet went through the back door and struck the toddler's foot.
After information about the suspect's vehicle was broadcast by the police early in the morning of July 9, Pettis County deputies stopped a suspect vehicle at Eleventh Street and Kentucky. James Lowe, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested on an unrelated drug charge.
Later on July 9, detectives developed a probable cause to also seek charges against Lowe for the Housel Park shooting.
Lowe was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon from the unrelated drug charge.
Lowe appeared in court for an arraignment Monday and has a hearing set for July 26 at 1:30 p.m.
He is currently being held without bond.