SEDALIA - Sedalia urges residents to set flood damaged materials outside their homes by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 13.
The city of Sedalia said in a press release Thursday these pickups are in relation to the flash flood that occurred between May 31 and June 1, which brought over 6 inches of rain to the area.
Residents can set construction or demo waste, appliances, furniture, and carpets at the curb or between the sidewalk and the street in the green space away from overhead lines or trees in segregated piles. Materials will not be collected if they are set in alleys where overhead lines inhibit collection by heavy equipment.
Sanitation crews will collect and dispose of materials from Ohio Avenue to the east city limits.
Another debris pickup will happen on Monday, June 20 from Ohio Avenue to the west city limits.
Any questions can be answered by the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.