PETTIS COUNTY - The mother and stepfather of a 3-year-old were arrested after Pettis County Sheriff's Office conducted a wellness check and found the toddler with burns, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Brad Anders.
The wellness check happened on June 21, and investigators say the burns happened June 12.
The toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment of his burn injuries on his legs. According to Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the child had second and third degree burns and spent two weeks at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
The child’s mother, Rebecca Stetzenbach, and stepfather, Dylan Stetzenbach, both of Sedalia, were arrested after an initial appearance in court, Anders said.
Rebecca Stezenbach was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Dylan Stetzenbach was arrested and charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Each were given a $50,000 bond.