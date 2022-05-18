SEDALIA − A woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting at a man, leaving a bullet hole through his shirt.
At approximately 6:48 p.m., the Sedalia Police Department responded to an incident at the 2500 block of E 9th Street where 57-year-old Mark Morgan reported that he had been shot at multiple times.
According to a press release, when officers arrived, the suspect stopped firing and then barricaded herself inside the residence. Officers then unlocked the door and talked to the suspect where she was taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, the police department determined that the suspect, 55-year-old Victoria M. McWilliams, and Morgan are currently residing together and have a child together.
McWilliams was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. She is expected to face charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Morgan was not injured in the incident.