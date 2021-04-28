SEDALIA- A woman from the state of California reported that her identity had been stolen and used in Sedalia.
The suspect also attempted to file taxes in her name.
The Sedalia Police Department identified the suspect as a woman who works at a local business in Sedalia. According to a release from the department, the suspect was able to get a Missouri non-driver's license and fake social security card in the victim's name. The department also found that the suspect used the victim's name for over 9 years.
Lourdes Rubio-Herrera, 31, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was placed on a 24-hour hold for three counts of forgery and felony identity theft.