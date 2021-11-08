PETTIS COUNTY - A Sedalia woman has been life flighted following a crash into a Pettis County deputy's vehicle on Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post, deputy Curtis Hammonds was assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a crash just west of East Prairie Road on US Highway 50 around 10:45 a.m.
Hammonds was outside his vehicle with emergency equipment activated and was directing traffic around the crash.
A westbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Marie Williard was approaching the area at highway speeds, according to the Facebook post. Hammonds realized Williard was not stopping and did not see the emergency vehicle.
He ran to the median to avoid being hit, but Williard crashed her car into the rear of his patrol vehicle at a high speed.
Williard was life flighted to University Hospital from the scene, and deputy Hammonds was unharmed. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.