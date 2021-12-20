COLUMBIA − Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced a familiar face as the city's next manager in a community briefing Monday afternoon.
De'Carlon Seewood was unanimously appointed by council members. Seewood has served as deputy city manager for the last two years.
He will begin his role on Jan. 15, following current City Manager John Glascock's retirement.
The city manager is responsible for managing city development, the city's annual budget, preparing city council agendas, implementing policies the council adopts and appointing most city employees, among other responsibilities.
Seewood said he looks forward to continuing his work with the city of Columbia.
"The city of Columbia has so much to offer to its residents, and I am excited to be a part of making this the best place for people to live," Seewood said. "As city manager, I look forward to building greater trust between citizens and their local government and creating stronger relationships with community partners providing critical resources to the community."
Seewood previously served as city manager in Ferguson, Missouri from 2015 to 2019. Before that, he worked for the village of Richton Park, Illinois and the city of Berkeley, Missouri.
Seewood graduated from the University of Missouri in 1997 with a degree in public administration, then started his full-time career as an assistant to Fulton's director of administration.
"Some of you know I came to Columbia in the late '90s to get my graduate degree. During that time, I lived downtown, I waited tables at a local restaurant and I really gained an appreciation for what the city has to offer," Seewood said.
Seewood will be Columbia's first African American city manager.
"Mr. Seewood has outlined to the City Council a clear vision for the City moving forward," Mayor Treece said. "His experiences working in other Missouri communities makes him a qualified candidate to help lead our own community through the challenges that lie ahead."
The search for a new manager began over the summer, following Glascock's retirement announcement.
Council received 30 applications, pre-screened 10 applicants and had in-person interviews with three people, according to a Dec. 10 update.
The new city manager announcement comes after some controversy regarding the transparency of the process. Mayoral candidate Randy Minchew called for a delay in the city manager selection.
Unlike previous searches, the council has not provided the names of any finalists to the public, citing a desire to protect candidates in a difficult job market.
Following Monday's announcement, Minchew said he believes Seewood is "more than qualified to assume this important position." Minchew said he believes Seewood's "diverse background and previous experience will serve the people of Columbia well."
Seewood's annual salary will be $200,000, according to a news release.
This story is developing and will be updated.