COLUMBIA - A crash involving at least two semis shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector Wednesday morning for over two hours.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boone County Joint Communications sent an email saying both lanes of eastbound I-70 at the 128 mile marker were blocked.

Multiple crews worked to clear the area. As of 8 a.m. the scene was still not cleared, but the passing lane opened up for cars to get by. One semi tractor-trailer had FedEx on the side of it.

Crews hauled away one semi from the area around 6:45 a.m.

KOMU 8 sent reporters to the scene: