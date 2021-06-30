Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 27.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 14.3 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Pumping from a ditch in Hartsburg, MO begins. At this height...numerous county roads near McBaine... Easley...and Ashland are flooded. These include Coats Lane... Grocery Branch...Burr Oak...Old Plank...Cedar Tree...Jemerson Creek...Christian School...Claysville...and Soft Pit Hill Roads. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 25.5 Tue 7 pm 24.4 23.5 20.8 17.6 14.3 &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Montgomery MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. In northeast Missouri, Monroe MO and Shelby MO. * From Noon CDT today through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates can be expected this afternoon and tonight. This heavy rainfall may occur repeatedly over the same locations, including those that have previously received significant rainfall over the past several days leading to localized flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&