COLUMBIA - A crash involving at least two semis shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near the Highway 63 connector Wednesday morning for over two hours.
Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Boone County Joint Communications sent an email saying both lanes of eastbound I-70 at the 128 mile marker were blocked.
Multiple crews worked to clear the area. As of 8 a.m. the scene was still not cleared, but the passing lane opened up for cars to get by. One semi tractor-trailer had FedEx on the side of it.
I-70 COLUMBIA UPDATE AT 8:32 AM: Right eastbound I-70 lane remains closed at mile marker 129 as well as the EB I-70 exit to US 63— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) June 30, 2021
Crews hauled away one semi from the area around 6:45 a.m.
KOMU 8 sent reporters to the scene:
The scene on I-70 Eastbound just west of the Hwy 63 connector. Multiple semis involved. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cBaPLUz7Q5— Sterling Price (@SPriceMedia) June 30, 2021
Cleanup continues of an accident involving at least 2 semis on I-70 Eastbound near the Route 63 connector. The crash occurred approximately 1 hour ago. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rwObk3pyjW— Sterling Price (@SPriceMedia) June 30, 2021
This is a better view of the semi crash underneath the 63 connector on interstate 70 in Columbia eastbound lanes remain blocked @komuTim @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VqoNLhCMMl— Major King (@AirMajorImages) June 30, 2021
I-70 eastbound in Columbia still closed as crews work to clear a crash scene. #FedEx truck a harder "get" to remove; looks like axle compromised underneath the 63 connector. Watch @KOMUnews & @komuTim for further updates on when this is resolved. #drone pic.twitter.com/CUDSjtkBnZ— Major King (@AirMajorImages) June 30, 2021