Two vehicles headed westbound on Interstate 70 collided Wednesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2023 Freightliner Cascadia struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner Glider near the 133 mile marker around 6:50 p.m. according to the crash report.
The crash occurred in slow moving traffic due to inclement weather, according to the report. KOMU 8 News reported traffic hazards and power outages during that time.
Both Cascadia and Glider were totaled, according to the report.
The driver of the Glider suffered minor injuries and was transported to Boone Health. MSHP says it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.