Semi fire delays traffic on eastbound Highway 50

JEFFERSON CITY − A semi truck and trailer fire in Jefferson City Friday afternoon is causing some delays on Highway 50.
The semi was located in the grass median off of eastbound Highway 50, just west of Truman Boulevard.
Jefferson City Fire said units were traveling on Country Club Drive and saw the fire around 1:20 p.m. Crews were able to start suppression efforts on the trailer fire.
Jefferson City Police stopped traffic on the eastbound lanes while fire crews extinguished the fire. Emergency crews remain on the scene as of 3:05 p.m., and traffic is still being diverted off the eastbound lane at the Truman Boulevard exit.
JCFD reports the front part of the trailer and the cargo inside the trailer was consumed by the heavy fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
Travelers are encouraged to use a different route if possible.
