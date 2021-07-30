COLUMBIA − Eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia experienced delays Friday morning due to a semi fire, according to MoDOT.
Eastbound I-70 is still backed up at Rangeline Street after a semi-truck fire. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IFezHNwl8U— Sean Decker (@sddecker29) July 30, 2021
A tweet from MoDOT around 10:15 a.m. said the eastbound entrance ramps to I-70 from Providence Road and Rangeline Street were closed.
As of 4 p.m., both exits are back open.
🚨I-70 UPDATE🚨Due to the truck fire, the eastbound entrance ramps to I-70 from Providence Road and Rangeline Street are closed. All eastbound lanes of I-70 remain closed as well. Avoid the area, or expect delays. pic.twitter.com/O1tktUkGCN— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) July 30, 2021
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
