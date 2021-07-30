Semi Truck Fire July 30

Crews were still on scene of the semi-truck fire around 12:15 p.m.

COLUMBIA − Eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia experienced delays Friday morning due to a semi fire, according to MoDOT.

A tweet from MoDOT around 10:15 a.m. said the eastbound entrance ramps to I-70 from Providence Road and Rangeline Street were closed.

As of 4 p.m., both exits are back open. 

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

