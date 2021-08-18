COLUMBIA- Sen. Roy Blunt held a community discussion Wednesday in the Boone County Office Building.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and private internet providers came to the discussion.
Senator Roy Blunt says he opposed withdrawing U.S. troops at all.
"You know, I'm not sure that a withdrawal date would have been a good idea. I mean, we've been in Germany for 75 years so the idea that we can't stay somewhere in a relatively safe situation after you have entered a country and tried to make some changes is antithetical to everything we've always done," he said.
Blunt, who has been an avid supporter of vaccinations, commended Columbia residents for getting vaccinated.
"You probably couldn't be any more safer in Missouri than in Columbia, and thanks to people in Columbia for stepping forward and getting the vaccine," he said.
Blunt criticized reporting that framed the vaccine as ineffective. He acknowledged that even some who get vaccinated may still contract the virus.
"No vaccine is 100% effective," Blunt explained. "The reason smallpox and other things went away largely was that enough people had the vaccine that there was really no place for the virus to continue to thrive."
Blunt also brought up the infrastructure bill that is being debated in Congress. Blunt voted to pass the bill, while his fellow U.S. Senator Josh Hawley voted against it.
"So in the infrastructure bill, that passed in the Senate last week, that I voted for, there's money in there for broadband and frankly, it's a bigger number than we ever would have anticipated before," he said.
Blunt said he has been focusing on the issue of rural Missourians' broadband access for a decade. He says in that time, the number of rural Missourians with a lack of access went from 50% to 25%.
Mayor Treece said there is $10 million set aside to improve internet and broadband access. Now, he'll need to convince City of Columbia council members to approve the spending. He said he'll address the issue at the next city council meeting.