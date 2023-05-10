JEFFERSON CITY - After Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) ended a filibuster that took up almost the entire full senate session on Tuesday, only one piece of legislation was advanced before he began a second filibuster on Wednesday afternoon.
HB 202 about industrial hemp regulation was sent to Fiscal Oversight. The Senate also laid over HB 827, dealing with virtual school programmings in between the senator's filibusters. Moon spoke for several hours about a variety of subjects, including COVID-19 vaccine criticisms.
Several other legislative acts were discussed, including bills to ban the use of cell phones while driving and improvements for rural health networks, but no progress was made on either of them on the floor.
Sen. Bill Eigel (R-St. Charles) took to the floor to express his displeasure with how few bills have been passed through both chambers that people expressed were important to them on a public poll he launched.
"Banning these entities, not just China, not just Russia, but all foreign entities from being able to get control of our farmland," Eigel said. The Senate did pass legislation limiting foreign ownership of farmland, but it has stalled in the House amidst disapproval from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Eigel also mentioned eliminating personal property taxes, expanding educational school district choice, and "prohibiting the mutilation of kids through transgender surgeries."
The transgender legislation was passed by the House earlier that day and is awaiting a signature from Gov. Parson to become law. Eigel added, "until about three hours ago, not one of them was on its way to the governor's desk."
It should be noted that no noticeable legislative progress happened while Senator Eigel was discussing it on the floor.
The Senate recessed until 10am on Thursday. The legislative session ends at 6pm on Friday.