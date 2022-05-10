JEFFERSON CITY - Time is running out for the Missouri General Assembly to pass a new congressional map.
On Monday, the Missouri House of Representatives was able to endorse a newly proposed map for the state’s eight congressional districts. Just a day later, Senators in the state have mixed opinions on the new map.
Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. New Hampshire, New York and Kansas are other states still trying to finalize a map.
The House first passed a redistricting plan in January. That stalled in the Senate amid opposition from some conservative Republicans who wanted to tilt it even more to the GOP’s favor.
"Part of the headache on my part has been throughout the process individuals that are running for Congress and then being involved in the redistricting process," Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) said.
The new map still splits up parts of Columbia and Boone County but does not split up the University of Missouri campus like the Senate's previously approved map.
"This is a perfect case study in why people who are running for an office should not be involved in the process of drawing what the boundaries of that office look like," Hough said.
There was no discussion of congressional maps on the Senate floor on Tuesday. The Select Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to have a hearing on the House's map on Wednesday at noon.
KOMU 8 tried talking to other Senators about redistricting at Tuesday's session, but many were busy finalizing their own amendments and bills. Others part of the Select Committee on Redistricting wanted to wait for Wednesday's hearing to answer questions.
Senators and Representatives are on a time crunch as they have until Friday at 6 p.m. to decide on what bills should go to the Governor's office. A new congressional map is just one of many major decisions needed to be made by the end of this week.