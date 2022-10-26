COLUMBIA - Movie-goers at Columbia and Jefferson City theaters can experience sensory-friendly movies for the first time Wednesday.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, GQT Movies is working with Healthy Blue, Forum 8 and Capital 8 theaters to bring sensory friendly movie nights at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month.
The series features several family-friendly films, such as Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, among others. Ticket prices will be $5 for each movie, which is a discounted price from $8.90.
The GQT Missouri-Illinois District Manager, Noah Peters, said sensory-friendly formats keep the theater lights up and sound down, and allow the audience to talk openly.
"It's very important to us besides our core values of cleanliness, value and customer service, to be able to accommodate the entire spectrum of our guests," Peters said. "We feel that this will be able to bring those that wouldn't have been accommodated otherwise into our facilities."
The Chief Operations Officer of GQT Movies, Matt McSparin, said the company is excited to bring an inclusive format to a diverse community.
"We heard from a cross-section of our guests that this type of show was a want and need, so we listened," McSparin said in a news release. "As always, GQT is focused on value, cleanliness, and customer service, and we can’t wait to host everyone so they can experience all that we offer.”
The company told KOMU 8 that seating is limited to one auditorium, and they encourage movie-goers to arrive early.
The sensory-friendly showings at Forum 8 and Capital 8 run through April 26, 2023.