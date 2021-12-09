COLUMBIA − The sentencing hearing for Joseph Elledge, a Columbia man found guilty of second-degree murder of his wife, has been delayed until January.

The hearing is rescheduled for Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Elledge's defense team filed a motion for a new trial earlier this week. A judge will hear their request and Elledge will also receive his sentencing.

A Boone County jury found Elledge guilty of second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11 following a nine day trial. The jury also recommended a 28-year sentence for Elledge, who had been charged with first-degree murder since February 2020.

Ji was reported missing by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Dec. 17.

Below is a full timeline of the case: