OSAGE BEACH - On Thursday night, the Osage Beach Police Department (OBPD) responded to two separate motorcycle crashes that left one motorcyclist dead and another with serious injuries.
Warsaw, Illinois resident Donald D. Leffler, 77, was killed after being thrown off his motorcycle, according to a news release from the OBPD.
Around 8:35 p.m. the OPBD responded to the area of eastbound Highway 54 at Key Largo. According to the release, Leffler was driving east on Highway 54 and attempted to exit onto Key Largo.
He failed to go around the curve properly, traveled off the road and struck an electrical box. He was then thrown off his motorcycle, according to a news release.
Leffler was transported to Lake Regional Health System where he later died.
Around 10:26 p.m. the OBPD responded to another crash on the eastbound Highway 54, west of Passover Road.
Baxter, Arkansas resident Chester F. Kowolski, 55, was traveling east on Highway 54 when he traveled too far on the right side of the road and struck the guardrail, according to the release.
Kowolski was transported to Lake Regional Health System with serious injuries.