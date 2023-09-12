FULTON − Serve, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Fulton, is committed to helping those in the community, but it's struggling to keep its food pantries stocked.
During the month of September, which is National Hunger Awareness month in the United States, Serve, Inc. is hosting its second annual food drive, Harvest for Hunger.
"We not only want to try to bring awareness to hunger in our community, but we want to try to get food on our shelves to feed those who are hungry," Serve, Inc. Executive Director Courtney Harrison said.
Last year, Serve, Inc. gathered over 13,000 pounds of food during Harvest for Hunger.
On average, Serve, Inc. feeds 725 families per month. Any family is welcome to utilize its services, but each family can only get food supplies once a month.
Serve, Inc. says about 10% of Callaway County residents are below the poverty level, which is about 4,700 people.
While the organization does everything it can to support the residents of Callaway County, the nonprofit is currently facing a food shortage and most of its shelves are bare.
"We have been struggling to keep our shelves full since COVID hit," Harrison said. "We have had more families in need and just less food come in."
The facility cannot keep up with the demand from the lack of supplies and is now having to decrease the amount of food they give out to families.
"We have to decrease the amount of food that we do give out from around 90 pounds per month down to around 40 pounds a month," Harrison said.
The shortage has made it harder to give more food, but Serve, Inc. is still serving the number of families it always has.
Even though there is a shortage of food, there isn't a shortage of volunteers and employees at the facility.
"I think a lot of small cities could use a lot of help," said volunteer Kai Zimmerman, who just moved back to Fulton and immediately wanted to get involved in the community.
A majority of the food from the Serve, Inc. food pantry is sourced from The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Every Tuesday, staff members from Serve, Inc. travel to Columbia to pick the food up. Other sources of food come from local donations.
Serve, Inc. is actively looking for food and monetary donations. To donate, visit its website. The food bank is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.