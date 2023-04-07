FULTON - SERVE Inc., a food pantry in Callaway County, will receive $645,000 through the Community Revitalization Grant Program.
The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, which will allocate $94 million for 70 projects across the state.
“This program will be transformational in its impact for citizens, from all walks of life, in communities throughout our state,” Shad Burner, Director of Federal Initiatives for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said. “Communities of all sizes and regions have experienced major difficulties in recent years, and our team has worked hard to make the most of this historic opportunity to provide assistance.”
SERVE Inc. serves 2,000 households, totaling 7,000 people in Callaway County. Kim Barnes, the board chair of SERVE Inc., said the organization applied for the grant after evaluating the pantry’s needs.
“We have identified the need for a larger, more effective use of space for the food pantry," Barnes said. "Not only for our volunteers, but for the clients' experience."
Barnes said in the last 18 months, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has been struggling to get the supplies it needs, which impacts what the SERVE Inc. food pantry can offer.
“They are our upstream provider,” Barnes said, “and until recently, they had been almost the sole supplier of food items. But, with their challenges of supply chain, they're not getting as much food in their hands to distribute out.”
This means SERVE Inc. has to supplement its supplies with wholesale purchases and community donations.
“We appreciate what we get,” Barnes said. “But, the proportion of non-food items has increased. And so we are having to supplement using our own money through generous community donations.”
Barnes said wholesale purchases add up quickly – in the last three weeks, she said SERVE Inc. has spent almost $15,000 on food. Despite the organization's best efforts, cart weight has declined from over 50 pounds to 43 pounds, including non-food items.
Barnes said using the grant to expand floor space will help the pantry accept donations.
“We're limited by the quantity of food that we have,” Barnes said. “ In order to improve the [distribution] and serve more families, we have to have a better place.”