SERVE Inc. transportation services suffering after catalytic converters stolen

FULTON − Fulton Police are still searching for suspects who allegedly stole catalytic converters from a nonprofit organization.
On Monday, the Fulton Police Department posted on Facebook and said the department received a report that five catalytic converters were stolen from SERVE, Inc.
SERVE provides safe and affordable transportation to those who need to get to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other places of need. It also has a food pantry and supplies school materials to children.
SERVE'S Transportation Lead said the missing converters are taking an exhausting toll.
"I've had to call a lot people and and I'm devastated to make those calls, telling them, 'I'm sorry, I cannot pick you up,'" Carol Lewis said.
According to the Universal Technical Institute, a catalytic converter is essential to turn harmful vehicle gas emissions into safer gases. It also says converters contain "valuable precious metals."
Fulton Police Chief Bill Ladwig said this might be one of the incentives for people to steal them.
"Some converters are worth a few hundred dollars, some are all the way up to $1,000 to $2,000," Ladwig said. "It's a lucrative business and it's easy money if you are an unscrupulous citizen."
SERVE Inc. bus driver Scott Gaines said he's made positive relationships with many of his passengers. He said it saddens him to think someone would want to steal something that is a critical part of the transportation that many people wouldn't otherwise have.
"They [the passengers] tell me they don't know what they'd do without SERVE," Gaines said. "It's just sad that people just are so selfish for their own needs instead of thinking of others."
Lewis said SERVE Inc.'s transportation system usually offers 10 buses and two minivans. The stolen converters, along with small maintenance issues from having to use a limited number of buses, has brought the nonprofit down to only four available vehicles.
"SERVE transportation has continued to run, even from the beginning of the pandemic," Lewis said. "And in one weekend, it wasn't the pandemic that wiped us out. It was those individuals (who stole)."
Newly proposed Missouri House Bill 1456 is a potential solution to catalytic converter thefts like this one. The bill would require vehicle identification during catalytic converter transactions.
Ladwig said SERVE Inc. has gone above and beyond for its community, so its important the community does the same.
"If you know something, if you saw something, please say something." Ladwig said.
"We are very upset someone would steal and steal from such a charitable organization such as SERVE," the Facebook post said.
Fulton Police is asking for the community's help to catch the suspects who stole from SERVE. Contact the police department at 573-592-3100 or the Callaway County CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474. Tips can also be made online.