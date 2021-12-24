Services for fallen Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney will be held next Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release.
Gladney was killed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer struck his SUV on Interstate 70 while he was responding to a prior crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A visitation will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the funeral on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
According to the release, the funeral will include full fire service honors.
After the funeral, the procession will leave the Hearnes Center and travel to Memorial Funeral Home, located on Business Loop 70 west.
A private family service will be held at at Memorial Funeral Home after the procession with no graveside service planned.
MSHP Cpl. Kyle Green said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and could take months.