ROSEBUD — The Gasconade County community and law enforcement from across the state are continuing to honor a fallen Hermann police sergeant.
Details of Sgt. Mason Griffith's funeral and procession were confirmed Wednesday.
Griffith, 34, was fatally shot inside a Casey's convenience store on Highway 19 Sunday night when he tried to arrest suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson. Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, 31, was also shot and was in critical condition, but is stable as of Monday.
Griffith's visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the Owensville High School gymnasium. Funeral services will follow the visitation.
After services, Griffith will be taken toward Rosebud, where he will be transferred to a horse-drawn hearse on the corner of Highways 28 and 50. He will be buried in the Immanuel Evangelical Cemetery , according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
As a result, Highway 50 through Rosebud will shut down from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Law enforcement agencies from across the state will be in attendance.
Rosebud Mayor Shannon Grus said Griffith's death was "surreal for everyone." She says that despite the shock, the community is coming together to honor Griffith, who also served as Rosebud's chief of police.
"People lined Highway 50 from Union, Missouri all the way to Rosebud. It's very emotional for people," she said. "He really was the embodiment of what we consider our community, [a] wonderful, open community that cares about each other, and he really embodied that."
Grus says the best way the community can celebrate Griffith is through expressing the same kindness and compassion he had for others.
"If we can do anything to honor him, it would be to live like him," she said.
Another community vigil is planned for Friday night at the Hermann High School gymnasium in memory of Griffith and in honor of Sullentrup. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. In a Facebook post, the city of Hermann asked attendees to wear black, blue and/or white.