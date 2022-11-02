SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts

WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago.
As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders from assisting Wooldridge in its recovery efforts.
SERVPRO has been leading the clean-up phase. The company helps clean up damage from fire and water, and works to restore what was damaged. Employees have been in Wooldridge every day since the fire assisting in cleaning up the town.
The one-stop shop has demolished much of the debris. SERVPRO will mitigate, restore, and eventually reconstruct the small town.
Many community members have also assisted in this recovery process, and their help has not gone unnoticed.
"The community is really rallying around us and have been out here most days to assist our efforts, which has gone a long way," SERVPRO employee Clay Gause said.
The day-to-day efforts that have been completed by responders have helped speed the clean up effort, too, Gause said.
Gause said there are a few phases to the work that SERVPRO does. Right now, they are finishing tearing down some of the interior of a couple buildings that are still standing, so that they can try and reconstruct and repair them.
"Right now, we are finishing up the demolition process on a couple of the buildings that need interior work by taking out the damaged property that cannot be salvaged and getting rid of it," Gause said. "Once that is finished, we will have our clean up team come in and put the final touches on it before our reconstruction team comes to repair everything."
The SERVPRO team hopes to start repairs within the next couple of weeks.
A donation drop-off event will be held in Columbia Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Guardians Charitable Motorcycle Group
The group said it is primarily looking for household items, food, and cash to assist with the damage repairs, but encourages anyone to drop off anything they are able to.