JEFFERSON CITY - The city of Jefferson and a former councilwoman who sued the city in late March have reached a settlement regarding the removal of Confederate-related paving stones on city property.
Bradbury Law Firm, who represented Edith Vogel in the lawsuit, announced that a settlement between Vogel and the city was approved Thursday by a federal judge.
In the settlement, the city has agreed to reinstall the pavers within 15 days and pay Vogel’s attorney’s fees.
Vogel sued Jefferson City and Mayor Carrie Tergin in late March, alleging the city violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.
Vogel paid to have the two engraved paving stones installed at a new park on a city greenway known as Adrian’s Island as part of a fundraising campaign.
The pavers read: “Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864.”
The pavers were similar to the another paving stone the city council voted to remove from a roadway in October 2021.
Vogel, in a press release sent from her lawyers, said that her victory was a win for history.
“I feel vindicated,” Vogel said. “I didn’t think what they mayor did was right."
Vogel's attorneys also announced that she will donate $2,000 to the Parks Foundation to make up for the amount the city had refunded to her.
Though the settlement doesn't require it, Vogel said "it's just the right thing to do."
KOMU 8 has reached to Mayor Tergin for a statement regarding the settlement.
This story will be updated.