JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building.
Crews put out the fire and were able to contain it to the room where it started, however there was still smoke and water damage to all three apartments in the building.
The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental with the JCFD urging the use of caution when disposing of burning materials.
Those who have been displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
For additional information, JCFD may be contacted at 573-634-6405.