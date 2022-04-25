JEFFERSON CITY — Seven people were injured in a Sunday evening crash on northbound US 54, near the junction with MO-179.
The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a crash report. Officers determined that 55-year-old Teresa L. Miller, of Keokuk, Iowa, was driving too quickly when she encountered traffic congestion from another crash ahead.
Miller underestimated a curve in the road, officials said. When she attempted to slow down, the vehicle skidded off the left side of the road and hit the median before returning to the road.
Miller was driving a 1999 Ford E350 passenger van. There were nine people in the van at the time of the crash, seven of whom sustained moderate injuries. Only Miller was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
Miller, along with passengers Sally Dobson-Sherrill, Kimberly Farias and Peggy Skinner were transported by Cole County EMS to local hospitals for their injuries. All the passengers were from Keokuk, Iowa.
One of the passengers was a 10-year-old female. She was not taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The Ford was towed for damages and traffic was restricted to one lane on US 54.