FULTON − The seventh annual iCan Bike Camp is off and rolling this week in Fulton.
The week-long day camp teaches children with disabilities how to ride a bike through five 75-minute sessions.
iCan Bike is an umbrella program that falls under the national nonprofit iCan Shine. This camp is the only one of its kind in the state of Missouri this year.
Campers are taught in an unconventional way. First time riders start out on a bicycle that is missing a back wheel and has a weighted roller pin in the back. As the campers get better at steering and balancing, the weight is lightened all the way down to mimic a back wheel.
"Riding a bike should be a rite of passage," iCan Bike Camp host Nancy Hanson said. "It could give you so much fun, so much independence, and it is a life skill."
Many family members come out to watch their camper improve their skills throughout the week, including Tyeann Dylan.
"I am really impressed with this program," Dylan said. "It's really exciting to see all the wonderful people volunteering to help children learn how to ride a bike."
Riders will be at the YMCA of Callaway County between 8:30 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. until Friday.