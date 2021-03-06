BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to almost a dozen ground fires on Saturday.
Crews had responded to 11 natural cover fires by Saturday evening. The largest fire covered 45 acres of grass and trees.
The department said on Facebook that dry grasses and low afternoon humidity helped cause the spread.
Some of the fires threatened homes and buildings, but crews managed to get the fires under control.
One house reported damage to a porch. No injuries were reported.
The department said that controlled burns can easily get out of control if precautions aren't taken.
They said to avoid burns when winds are greater than five miles per hour and never leave the burn unattended.