COLUMBIA - Several people were injured in a shooting in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 10 block of N. Fifth St. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The release said officers located several victims with injuries who were eventually transported to local hospitals. The conditions of the victims are unknown as of Saturday afternoon.
CPD said there is no suspect information available at this time.
The department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
