BOONE/CALLAWAY COUNTY - A high friction surface treatment will soon be applied to several busy mid-Missouri roadway curves in order to increase motorist safety.
A contractor working for MoDOT will begin applying the treatment on Tuesday, May 18, applying the treatment to curves at various locations along both directions of Interstate 70 in Boone and Callaway Counties.
Westbound I-70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport will be the next location to receive the treatment.
All work is scheduled to be completed in three weeks, and will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. with intermittent, single-lane closures where crews are operating.
Once I-70 work has been completed, crews will move onto treating curves at various locations along Morgan County Route W, Pulaski County Route T and both directions of Route 21 in Washington County during daily work hours.
Work zones will have flaggers to guide motorists and signs will be placed along the road to alert motorists of the daily lane closures.
The project is scheduled to be completed by July 1.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.