COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers.
Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned.
Currently, this plan would include the Moberly Correctional Center, which has no air conditioning, and the Fulton Diagnostic and Reception Center, which is partially air-conditioned. There are no plans to add air conditioning to Algoa in Jefferson City, according to the News Tribune.
While this capital improvements plan has yet to be put in front of the Missouri General Assembly, prison reformists are hopeful that this is the beginning of impactful improvements for corrections facilities across the state.
Lori Curry is the founder and executive director of Missouri Prison Reform, a nonprofit group dedicated to advocating for incarcerated people. She says that universal air conditioning in Missouri correctional centers is something that has implications on every part of an inmate's life.
"It affects their health care, it affects the way an individual feels as far as whether or not someone can come to a class and concentrate on some things," Curry said. "It affects every aspect of someone's day."
Curry hopes her organization can bring issues with Missouri to light so that they can be resolved at the state level.
"I just wanted to give them a voice and inform people of the truth about prisons and incarcerations in Missouri,” Curry said.
This means advocating for their health and wellness, which Curry says is the key to inmate rehabilitation.
“If we want rehabilitation in our prisons, we have to be honest about the fact that the way someone feels physically, and therefore the lack of air conditioning in some of these facilities, is extremely important,” Curry said.
Unfortunately for inmates in these prisons, this is not something that is likely to occur this year. The capital improvements plan these changes are part of is not likely to reach the Missouri General Assembly until next year.
Karen Pojmann, the communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told KOMU 8 that despite this uncertainty, they are taking the health and safety of the state’s inmates seriously.
“Universal air conditioning in Missouri prisons is certainly one of our goals,” Pojmann said.
MODOC will be part of a virtual town hall event Monday night at 7 p.m. that will be hosted by several legal advocates. The event will allow community members and family of incarcerated individuals to raise concerns, questions and grievances about conditions in Missouri prisons.
More information on who will be involved and how to be part of Monday’s meeting can be found here.