COLUMBIA - Severe storms Saturday night and into early Sunday morning caused damage to areas of south Columbia.
Helmi's Gardens suffered damage to their plants and products. Employees said trees, shrubs, pots and screens were knocked down or torn apart. There was also some damage to the office roof, as the metal roofing was pulled off.
The winds were so strong that pots weighing over 100 lbs were flung across the parking lot, as well as a giant storage unit that weighed over "at least several tons," according to store manager, Jeanne Clark, said. She said items were pulled off their concrete footings, tipped over and moved across the ground.
There was some water damage to he internal office. The monetary cost of the damage is currently unknown.
The main greenhouse was not damaged.
The nursery is closed for the rest of the day Sunday to allow staff to clean the debris and damage.
"So, we want to make sure everything that we can do to shore it up is done. We're standing up all the trees and all the shrubs again. And, again trying to assess what's been damaged and try to make it safe for tonight," Clark said.
KOMU 8's meteorologists say the damage was likely caused by straight line winds, which can cause considerable damage. Be sure to download the KOMU 8 Weather app for updates as severe weather rolls through our area.