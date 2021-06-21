BOONE COUNTY − A severe thunderstorm Sunday night ripped across Boone County, damaging not only multiple properties, but also causing a power outage for more than 2,000 residents.
One man was injured after part of a tree fell and hit him. Around 10:25 on Sunday night, Columbia Police PIO Jeff Pitts said officers were sent to the 700 block of Cook Avenue. Police were responding a report of shots fired, but on route, officers learned no shots were fired. Instead, a tree limb fell on top of a person and injured them.
Pitts confirmed medics were called to the scene to treat the man.
Neighbor Rosetta Walton lives next door to him. She said the man warned her to move the car in her driveway because he could hear the tree cracking. Walton said went back inside to get her keys when she heard him scream.
"He did not make it out of my yard," Walton said. "The tree fell and hit on top of him."
Walton said she and her daughter called 911.
"It's just heartbreaking," Walton said.
The current condition of the man is unknown.
Businesses such as Coopers Landing dealt with a lot of damage from parts of trees being crushed on camping trailers, to powerlines snapped by the high winds.
In its essence, it looks like a battlefield.
One Coopers Landing camper, Kate Waltman, said the storm Sunday night was so strong, it smashed a window in their camping trailer.
“We thought we would spend the night. We brought our camper down, listened to a band and had some barbeque,” Waltman said. “I went to bed and then the storm hit. It came up pretty quick on the camper radar, and all of the sudden, there were strong winds.”
So far, this is one of the strongest storms Boone County has seen this season.
According to Boone Electric Cooperative worker Jason Toalsom, the storm was the worst he had seen in a long time.
“At one time we had more than 2,500 [customers] out last night,” Toalsom said. “This is the worst one I’ve seen in quite a while.”
As of 2:50 p.m., 58 residents were still without power. Boone Electric Cooperative states that all power will be back online by the end of the day Monday.